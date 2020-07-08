Akshay Kumar is Floored by Cute 'Bala' Video of Ravi Dubey's Nephew: He’s Got the Lyrics Bang on

Akshay Kumar's peppy song Bala from Housefull4 became quite a popular track of 2019. On Tuesday, the actor took his Twitter handle to share a cute video of a kid dancing enthusiastically to the song. The kid is Ravi Dubey's 'tiny nephew' who is also a big of Kumar.

In the video, the toddler is seen all excited and happy as watches the song and adorably shouts 'Bala'. “My tiny nephew is a biig fan of @akshaykumar sir Balaaaaaaaaaaa,” wrote the TV actor sharing the video. Akshay retweeted his post and wrote, "He’s got the lyrics bang on. Too cute.”





He’s got the lyrics bang on 😂 Too cute ♥️ https://t.co/EtAcsxJ1Bu

— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 7, 2020



Housefull 4 was produced by Nadiadwala Grandson and co-produced by Fox Star Studios. Apart from Akshay Kumar, it stars Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda and Chunky Panday.

The actor will be next seen on screen with Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. The movie’s release has been postponed due to the spread of coronavirus and the temporary shutting down of cinema halls. Starring Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn and Katrina Kaif along with Akshay in the lead role, the movie will now be released on Diwali this year.

He is also looking forward to the release of Laxmmi Bomb which will premiere on OTT soon. The horror comedy sees the actor take up the role of a trans person and will see him paired opposite Kiara Advani.

He will also start shooting for Bell Bottom from August. Inspired by true events, the film is set in 1980s and is the story of one of India's forgotten heroes. It stars Vaani Kapoor along with, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi.

