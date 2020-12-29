Akshay Kumar is Glad to Make 'Another Year of Questionable Life Decisions' with Twinkle Khanna

On wife Twinkle Khanna's 47th birthday, Akshay Kumar posted a rather quirky message for his wife on Instagram. The couple is known for their witty posts on social media, and Akshay's wish on Twinkle's birthday was no different.

The actor posted a photo of the two of them posing with bicycles and wrote, "Here's to another year of questionable life decisions. But I’m so glad I get to make all of them with you ♥️ Happy birthday Tina." He is seen wearing a black sweatshirt with the Mona Lisa painting printed on it, while Twinkle wore a beige boat neck sweater and white denim with yellow-tinted sunglasses.

Akshay and Twinkle have often trolled each other on social media. Their posts with funny captions and self-deprecating humour keep fans entertained.

During a video chat recently the couple was seen discussing who is the better cook. Twinkle said, "He is a very good cook. He knows how to fry my brains, he knows how to boil my blood. If you really want to know who is the best chef in our family, it's our son, Aarav. And he can make anything from rajma to pizzas to the most amazing deserts."

Twinkle's celebrates her birthday on December 29, which coincides with her father and late actor Rajesh Khanna's birth anniversary. Social media pages are filled with birthday wishes for both of them.