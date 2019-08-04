Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Akshay Kumar is Happy That Box Office Clash Between Sooryavanshi and Inshallah is Averted

Akshay Kumar is happy that his forthcoming film Sooryavanshi will not be locking horns with Salman Khan-starrer Inshallah on Eid 2020.

PTI

Updated:August 4, 2019, 3:58 PM IST
Akshay Kumar is Happy That Box Office Clash Between Sooryavanshi and Inshallah is Averted
Image: Salman Khan- Akshay Kumar/Instagram
Akshay Kumar is happy that his forthcoming film Sooryavanshi will not be locking horns with Salman Khan-starrer Inshallah on Eid 2020. The superstar is looking forward to having a solo release next year.

Director Rohit Shetty advanced the release of "Sooryavanshi" to March 27, 2020, thereby avoiding a box office clash with "Inshallah", to be directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

"It is always a good sign that the two movies do not come at the same time. It is good that it (clash) is averted. However, the clash between any two films is likely to happen. We are making 210 Hindi films and we have 52 weeks in a year so we are bound to have two or more films releasing on the same date," Akshay said in an interview here.

In Rohit's upcoming film in his cop franchise, Akshay will play the part of police officer Veer Sooryavanshi.

The film will reunite the 51-year-old star with Katrina Kaif after their 2010 film "Tees Maar Khan".

However, Akshay's another recently announced film "Bachchan Pandey" will release on Christmas 2020. Aamir Khan's remake of "Forrest Gump", titled "Laal Singh Chaddha" and Luv Ranjan's next film starring Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor are also coming to theatres on the same day. "The clash is bound to happen," Akshay said.

Meanwhile, when asked about his actor mother-in-law Dimple Kapadia being part of renowned Hollywood filmmaker Christopher Nolan's next "Tenet", Akshay said, he is very happy about it.

"It is very nice. It is a big film. It is amazing," he added.

