Akshay Kumar is Home After Testing Covid-19 Negative, Confirms Twinkle Khanna

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, who was recently hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19 is now home safe and sound. Author and actress Twinkle Khanna took to Instagram to confirm that her husband has tested negative and has returned home from the hospital.

After sharing a Simpsons-style drawing of the two, Twinkle wrote, “Safe and sound and good to have him back around. #allizwell.”

Akshay was in Ayodhya, shooting for Ram Setu when he contracted Covid-19. On April 4, he wrote a statement saying, “I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for Covid-19. Following all the protocols I have immediately isolated myself. I am under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care. I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact me get themselves tested and take care. Back in action soon!” 45 crew members of Ram Setu also tested positive post his diagnosis.

The following day, the actor was hospitalised at the advice of medical professionals. “I’m doing fine but as a precautionary measure under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home soon. Take care,” he had written on social media.

On the work front, Ram Setu also features Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha, and is directed by Abhishek Sharma. Akshay will be essaying the role of an archaeologist in the film.

Akshay Kumar also has Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re, Farhad Samji’s Bachchan Pandey, Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi and Ranjit Tiwari’s Bell Bottom in the pipeline.

