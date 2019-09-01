Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Movies
2-min read

Akshay Kumar is Inspired by This Fan Who Walked 900 Km, 18 Days to Meet the Actor

Akshay Kumar shared a selfie with a fan, who walked from Dwarka to Mumbai to meet the actor.

News18.com

Updated:September 1, 2019, 3:27 PM IST
Akshay Kumar is Inspired by This Fan Who Walked 900 Km, 18 Days to Meet the Actor
Image of Akshay Kumar with a fan, courtesy of Twitter
Akshay Kumar is one of the most fit celebrities in India and shells out major lifestyle goals with his disciplined way of life. Naturally, fans of the actor would be motivated to follow in the footsteps of their favourite star and in a recent case, a fan of Akshay walked 900 kilometers to meet him in Mumbai.

Akshay shared a video of his fan on Twitter, in which the latter can be seen holding a national flag and a back pack. In the video, the fan can be heard saying that he walked from Dwarka to Mumbai because he believes that walking is a healthy habit and should be adapted by people in general.

Sharing a video of his fan, Akshay wrote on Twitter, "Met Parbat today, he walked over 900 kms all the way from Dwarka. He planned it in a way to reach Mumbai in 18 days to catch me here on a Sunday. If our youth use this kind of planning and determination to achieve their goals, then there’s no stopping us! #SundayMotivation (sic)."

In another instance, Akshay shared a selfie with Prabhat and wrote, "It’s always great to meet you all and I’m grateful for all the love you give me but a request to please not do these things...focus your time, energy and resources in bettering your life, that’ll make me the happiest 🙏🏻 Wishing Parbat all the very best."

On the movies front, Akshay's Mission Mangal is inching close to Rs 200 crore at the Indian box office and has collected over Rs 180 crore since it released on August 15. Now he is busy shooting for Laxmmi Bomb opposite Kiara Advani.

