Akshay Kumar is ‘Looking Forward’ to Watching PM Modi Tonight on Discovery’s Man Vs Wild
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will feature with Bear Grylls in tonight’s episode of Discovery’s popular show Man Vs Wild.
Akshay Kumar. (Photo: IANS)
National Award-winning actor Akshay Kumar says he is looking forward to watching Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bear Grylls in the Discovery channel’s popular show Man Vs Wild’s forthcoming episode.
"Besides being a unique show high on adventure and adrenaline, it will also shed light upon pressing issues like climate change and ways to protect our planet. Looking forward to watching our Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modiji on Man Vs Wild with Bear Grylls tonight," Akshay tweeted on Monday.
Besides being a unique show high on adventure and adrenaline, it will also shed light upon pressing issues like climate change and ways to protect our planet. Looking forward to watching our Hon. PM @narendramodi ji on Man Vs Wild with @BearGrylls tonight at 9 pm on @DiscoveryIN— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 12, 2019
Promoting the episode, Modi also tweeted, "What better than the lush green jungles of India, in the midst of Mother Nature to throw light on environmental conservation and climate change. Do join at 9pm tonight."
What better than the lush green jungles of India, in the midst of Mother Nature to throw light on environmental conservation and climate change..Do join at 9 PM tonight! https://t.co/RdndTgUtCF— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 12, 2019
Among the 1.3 thousand people who commented Modi’s tweet was also filmmaker Karan Johar. He wrote, "A strong message from our honourable Prime minister Narendra Modi! Something we all need to contribute to. Environmental conservation is the need of the hour. Thank you sir for all your endeavours."
The programme is aimed at creating awareness about animal conservation and environmental change. It will air today on Discovery Channel at 9pm.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- After Rahul Bose, Twitter User Reveals Mumbai Hotel Charged Him Rs 1700 for Two Boiled Eggs
- Vindu Dara Singh, Wife Dina Umarova Eliminated From Nach Baliye 9
- Jio Fiber and Jio Postpaid Plus: Everything You Need to Know About The Priority Service
- India vs West Indies: Shreyas Iyer Best for No. 4 and Rishabh Pant Should be at 5: Gavaskar
- Jio Fiber's First Day First Show of New Movies: Ushering The End of Cinema Halls?