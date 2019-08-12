Akshay Kumar is ‘Looking Forward’ to Watching PM Modi Tonight on Discovery’s Man Vs Wild

National Award-winning actor Akshay Kumar says he is looking forward to watching Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bear Grylls in the Discovery channel’s popular show Man Vs Wild’s forthcoming episode.

"Besides being a unique show high on adventure and adrenaline, it will also shed light upon pressing issues like climate change and ways to protect our planet. Looking forward to watching our Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modiji on Man Vs Wild with Bear Grylls tonight," Akshay tweeted on Monday.

Besides being a unique show high on adventure and adrenaline, it will also shed light upon pressing issues like climate change and ways to protect our planet. Looking forward to watching our Hon. PM @narendramodi ji on Man Vs Wild with @BearGrylls tonight at 9 pm on @DiscoveryIN — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 12, 2019

Promoting the episode, Modi also tweeted, "What better than the lush green jungles of India, in the midst of Mother Nature to throw light on environmental conservation and climate change. Do join at 9pm tonight."

What better than the lush green jungles of India, in the midst of Mother Nature to throw light on environmental conservation and climate change..Do join at 9 PM tonight! https://t.co/RdndTgUtCF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 12, 2019

Among the 1.3 thousand people who commented Modi’s tweet was also filmmaker Karan Johar. He wrote, "A strong message from our honourable Prime minister Narendra Modi! Something we all need to contribute to. Environmental conservation is the need of the hour. Thank you sir for all your endeavours."

The programme is aimed at creating awareness about animal conservation and environmental change. It will air today on Discovery Channel at 9pm.

