1-min read

Akshay Kumar is ‘Looking Forward’ to Watching PM Modi Tonight on Discovery’s Man Vs Wild

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will feature with Bear Grylls in tonight’s episode of Discovery’s popular show Man Vs Wild.

IANS

Updated:August 12, 2019, 4:35 PM IST
Akshay Kumar. (Photo: IANS)
Akshay Kumar. (Photo: IANS)
Loading...

National Award-winning actor Akshay Kumar says he is looking forward to watching Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bear Grylls in the Discovery channel’s popular show Man Vs Wild’s forthcoming episode.

"Besides being a unique show high on adventure and adrenaline, it will also shed light upon pressing issues like climate change and ways to protect our planet. Looking forward to watching our Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modiji on Man Vs Wild with Bear Grylls tonight," Akshay tweeted on Monday.

Promoting the episode, Modi also tweeted, "What better than the lush green jungles of India, in the midst of Mother Nature to throw light on environmental conservation and climate change. Do join at 9pm tonight."

 

Among the 1.3 thousand people who commented Modi’s tweet was also filmmaker Karan Johar. He wrote, "A strong message from our honourable Prime minister Narendra Modi! Something we all need to contribute to. Environmental conservation is the need of the hour. Thank you sir for all your endeavours."

The programme is aimed at creating awareness about animal conservation and environmental change. It will air today on Discovery Channel at 9pm.

