Akshay Kumar Is Super Excited As He Visits York and Joins Wife Twinkle Khanna On Vacation

Akshay Kumar has been making for various reasons. The Khiladi actor recently became the highest taxpayer from Bollywood once again. Not only this, his stint in the infamous talk show Koffee With Karan alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu set the internet abuzz as the actor got candid about his professional and personal life. Besides all this, Akshay has also been shooting in the UK for Tinu Desai’s upcoming directorial. However, looks like the actor recently got some free time as the shooting of the film has been halted due to some reasons. Therefore, he decided to visit York and meet his wife.

On Tuesday, Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram handle to share a photo in which he was seen leaning against a pillar. He sported a black hoodie and paired it with lavender pants. The actor also had a huge black-coloured bag hanging from his shoulders. Expressing his excitement about meeting his wife Twinkle Khanna, Akshay Kumar wrote this as the caption, “When the rains set in, shooting is cancelled, so family here I come. #YorkToLondon.”

Meanwhile, Twinkle Khanna is also on a vacation in York. Be it exploring St Helen’s Square, trying a spooky ghost tour, gazing at the magnificent Minster Cathedral in awe, or simply dining at some fancy food joints, Twinkle had shared pictures of it all on her social media.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of Anand L Rai’s directorial Raksha Bandhan. It’s a comedy-drama film in which Akshay will be seen opposite Bhumi Pednekar, Seema Pahwa, Sahejmeen Kaur and Deepika Khanna. The film will hit theatres on August 11 this year. This means that it will clash at the box office with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha.

Besides this, Akshay will also be seen in Ram Setu, Kathputli, Selfiee and OMG 2. He will also be playing Suriya’s role in the Hindi remake of the Tamil movie Soorarai Pottru.

