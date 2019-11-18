Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Akshay Kumar is the Only Male Superstar Who Never Asks Who the Director is, Says Karan Johar

At the film's trailer launch, Karan Johar heaped praise on Akshay Kumar for always supporting the emerging talents in the film industry.

Shrishti Negi | News18.com@shrishti_03

Updated:November 18, 2019, 2:56 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Akshay Kumar is the Only Male Superstar Who Never Asks Who the Director is, Says Karan Johar
Image of Akshay Kumar, courtesy of Instagram

During a career spanning over three decades, Akshay Kumar has served as muse for, among others, 22 debut directors. The actor is all set to collaborate with yet another first-time filmmaker, Raj Mehta, in an upcoming slice-of-life comedy Good Newwz.

Co-produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Akshay's Cape of Good Films, Good Newwz also features Kareena Kapoor, Diljeet Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in lead roles.

At the film's trailer launch, Karan heaped praise on Akshay for always supporting the emerging talents in the film industry.

"When I went to Akshay's house, I went with a big film because he is a mega movie star. Akshay's uniqueness is that he searches for content. He never looks for scale or opulence or who is the director. He is one superstar, who has always supported first time directors and that's rare for a movie star. This is his 23rd film with a debut director. He is the only movie star, who has worked with so many debut directors. Often, stars ask who the director is and what is his or her capability but Akshay looks for the vibe," Karan said.

Karan said Good Newwz is an experimental attempt to bring back the nostalgia of the Hrishikesh Mukherjee-genre films to the big screen.

"I have loved Hrishikesh Mukherjee's films and I always wanted to make such movies but Dharma has never made a film like that. Good Newwz is a branded Hrishikesh Mukherjee film. It was actually supposed to be an intimate film but Akshay gave it the scale."

Good Newwz, written by Jyoti Kapoor, is scheduled to release on December 27.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram