Akshay Kumar is the Only Male Superstar Who Never Asks Who the Director is, Says Karan Johar

During a career spanning over three decades, Akshay Kumar has served as muse for, among others, 22 debut directors. The actor is all set to collaborate with yet another first-time filmmaker, Raj Mehta, in an upcoming slice-of-life comedy Good Newwz.

Co-produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Akshay's Cape of Good Films, Good Newwz also features Kareena Kapoor, Diljeet Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in lead roles.

At the film's trailer launch, Karan heaped praise on Akshay for always supporting the emerging talents in the film industry.

"When I went to Akshay's house, I went with a big film because he is a mega movie star. Akshay's uniqueness is that he searches for content. He never looks for scale or opulence or who is the director. He is one superstar, who has always supported first time directors and that's rare for a movie star. This is his 23rd film with a debut director. He is the only movie star, who has worked with so many debut directors. Often, stars ask who the director is and what is his or her capability but Akshay looks for the vibe," Karan said.

Karan said Good Newwz is an experimental attempt to bring back the nostalgia of the Hrishikesh Mukherjee-genre films to the big screen.

"I have loved Hrishikesh Mukherjee's films and I always wanted to make such movies but Dharma has never made a film like that. Good Newwz is a branded Hrishikesh Mukherjee film. It was actually supposed to be an intimate film but Akshay gave it the scale."

Good Newwz, written by Jyoti Kapoor, is scheduled to release on December 27.

