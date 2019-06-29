Akshay Kumar Joins Fitness Tech Startup GOQii as Partner and Brand Ambassador

Akshay Kumar is known for being an advocate of fit and healthy lifestyle. The Kesari actor is now taking his commitment to fitness up a notch by investing in GOQii, a fitness technology venture that offers a wearable fitness band paired with remote personalized coaching.

Vishal Gondal, chief executive officer of GOQii, confirmed to Economic Times that Akshay had come on board as an investor and strategic advisor. "We are extremely happy to have Akshay Kumar as part of our GOQii Family. He personifies the values that GOQii stands for and is a living example of what we advocate - exercise, eat healthy and rest well. GOQii is committed to making the world a healthy and happy place, with Akshay Kumar we will get there soon," Gondal said in a statement.

On his association with the brand, Akshay said, "I believe in the GOQii preventive health ecosystem, and am proud to be associated with such a passionate team. Health is not a short term goal and can be achieved by adopting a healthy lifestyle. I, along with the team of leading GOQii Coaches, will be working to making 130 crore Indians healthy."

Vishal Gondal also extended a welcome tweet to the Bollywood actor, saying, "Welcome to the @GOQii Family @akshaykumar together we shall make India healthy and happy #BeTheForce."

Welcome to the @GOQii Family @akshaykumar together we shall make India healthy and happy #BeTheForce pic.twitter.com/peI3kCcrsb — Vishal Gondal (@vishalgondal) June 28, 2019

As part of this association, the Padman star will host a health education initiative called the 'India Health Quiz' on GOQii Play, an exclusive health and fitness live OTT platform. Akshay will also be conducting live coaching sessions on GOQii Play, the company said in a statement.

Akshay is not the first Bollywood star to have invested in a health startup. Recently, Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira invested in the yoga and wellness startup SARVA, that boasts of an illustrious list of global investors including Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez.

Follow @News18Movies for more