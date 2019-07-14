Akshay Kumar Joins Sourav Ganguly, Harbhajan Singh at New Zealand Vs England World Cup Final
Akshay Kumar interacted with Sourav Ganguly and Harbhajan Singh at Lord's on Sunday, and mentioned that his son Aarav hates cricket.
Image: Instagram
While cricket fans all across the globe are glued to their screens today to witness the World Cup 2019 final clash, actor Akshay Kumar had the privilege to watch the action up close. Ahead of the big finale between England and New Zealand on Sunday, Akshay joined Indian cricket legends Sourav Ganguly and Harbhajan Singh at the Star Sports studio to talk about the match.
During the interaction at the studio, the actor also mentioned that his son Aarav hates cricket. Why? Because Akshay watches it a lot. "My son isn't into cricket, but my daughter (Nitara) is. She is just six years old and loves cricket. My son hates cricket because I watch the sport a lot. But my daughter loves it when I watch (it), because then even she gets a chance to watch it," he said.
.@akshaykumar is at the #HomeOfCricket for the #CricketKaCrown showdown! Catch him on #PhilipsHue #CricketLIVE, NOW, only on Star Sports! #MissionMangal pic.twitter.com/MUPJu03BuC— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 14, 2019
The Kesari actor also became nostalgic while discussing cricket with Sourav Ganguly and Harbhajan Singh. "I played cricket for my school. Usually players are selected for their bowling and batting skills. But I remember being taken into the team for my fielding skills. People used to say 'this boy is for fielding, he will run around and stop boundaries'," said the actor.
Akshay was also spotted watching the match from the VIP area as England bowlers take over New Zealand batsmen in the first innings of the 2019 Cricket World Cup Final. The 51-year-old actor will next be seen in Mission Mangal and Sooryavanshi.
With inputs from IANS.
