Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Akshay Kumar Joins Sourav Ganguly, Harbhajan Singh at New Zealand Vs England World Cup Final

Akshay Kumar interacted with Sourav Ganguly and Harbhajan Singh at Lord's on Sunday, and mentioned that his son Aarav hates cricket.

News18.com

Updated:July 14, 2019, 6:41 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Akshay Kumar Joins Sourav Ganguly, Harbhajan Singh at New Zealand Vs England World Cup Final
Image: Instagram
Loading...

While cricket fans all across the globe are glued to their screens today to witness the World Cup 2019 final clash, actor Akshay Kumar had the privilege to watch the action up close. Ahead of the big finale between England and New Zealand on Sunday, Akshay joined Indian cricket legends Sourav Ganguly and Harbhajan Singh at the Star Sports studio to talk about the match.

During the interaction at the studio, the actor also mentioned that his son Aarav hates cricket. Why? Because Akshay watches it a lot. "My son isn't into cricket, but my daughter (Nitara) is. She is just six years old and loves cricket. My son hates cricket because I watch the sport a lot. But my daughter loves it when I watch (it), because then even she gets a chance to watch it," he said.

The Kesari actor also became nostalgic while discussing cricket with Sourav Ganguly and Harbhajan Singh. "I played cricket for my school. Usually players are selected for their bowling and batting skills. But I remember being taken into the team for my fielding skills. People used to say 'this boy is for fielding, he will run around and stop boundaries'," said the actor.

Akshay was also spotted watching the match from the VIP area as England bowlers take over New Zealand batsmen in the first innings of the 2019 Cricket World Cup Final. The 51-year-old actor will next be seen in Mission Mangal and Sooryavanshi.

With inputs from IANS.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram