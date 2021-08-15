Akshay Kumar Jokingly Shuts Down Kapil Sharma, Says 'I'm Running The Kapil Sharma Show'

Ever since the new season of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ announced, fans have been waiting with bated breath for the return of the popular comedy talk show. And the first celebrity who will grace the show as a guest in the new season of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ is none other than Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar.

In a new promo, shared by Kapil Sharma on his Instagram account, the actor-comedian asks Akshay Kumar, “Apni filmo mein rocket, road roller tak chala liya, ab kya chalayenge aap? (You’ve flown a rocket and driven a road roller, what will you drive next?)."

Akshay joked, “Itne saalo se tera show chala raha hu, wo kya hai? (For so many years now I’ve been running your show, what about that?)” Besides their banter, the video also gave a glimpse of Akshay dancing with Bharti Singh and performing a ‘Saashtang Namaskar’. Check out the video:

A few days ago, Kapil teased the audience with some hilarious promos of The Kapil Sharma Show which featured a few old faces like Chandan Prabhakar, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Bharti and Archana Puran Singh. Comedian Sudesh Lahiri has also joined the show this season.

Meanwhile, Sumona Chakravarti has put an end to all speculation surrounding her return to The Kapil Sharma Show. She recently shot for an episode featuring the cast of Bhuj: The Pride of India. She shared a picture on Instagram stories from her time on the sets, confirming that she’d be seen on the new season.

The Kapil Sharma Show will telecast on August 21 on Sony TV.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here