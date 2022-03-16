Akshay Kumar Taunts Kapil Sharma For ‘Not Spending Money’, Leaves Archana Puran Singh, Kriti Sanon In Splits

Megastar Akshay Kumar recently visited The Kapil Sharma Show, for Holi Special episode, along with the star cast of the show – Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, and music composer Farhad Samji. While there were many hilarious moments during the show, in an uncensored clip, Akshay Kumar is seen taunting Kapil for not spending money.

In a BTS video shared by Kapil on his YouTube channel, the comedian and Akshay are seen planning the entry of Kriti Sanon on the stage by performing a magic trick. It starts as Akshay hits a ball in the floor after which he tells Kapil to make Kriti enter the stage. Getting creative with the trick, Akshay suggests that they should first make a rabbit appear on the stage after the ground hits the ball. After which Kapil asks, “From where will we arrange a rabbit at this hour?”’

The Sooryavanshi actor then suggests making the rabbit appear digitally, post which Kapil says, “Now our show will also have VFX?” on getting this response Akshay takes a jibe at Kapil saying, “Paise Na Kharcha Kariyo.” (You won’t spend the money) It leaves Archana Pooran Singh as well as Kriti burst into laughter, and Kapil too smiles timidly. Check the video below:

Advertisement

Fans too went crazy and thronged the likes section with and wrote interesting comments. While one fan wrote,”Uncensored Scenes Are More Funnier Than Original Scenes.”Another said, “Always rocks Akshay in show.” Another one said, “Kapil and Akshay are a deadly comedy combination.”

Well this isn’t the first time Akshay had pulled Kapil’s leg. Earlier, Akshay had shared a funny video from TKSS. As Akshay promoted he explained the meaning of the term with Kapil, during the course of the explanation, he also took a playful dig at the comedian, calling him bewafa.

The short clip sees both Kapil and Akshay explaining the meaning of bewafa, which means disloyal. Akshay said that anyone could be a traitor, including their close friends, family, acquaintances, or those who work for them. At the end of the video, he says, “Mere life ka bewafa hai, Kapil.” Kapil pretends to walk away and says, “Ainvayi…” After this, both of them start dancing to the song.

Talking about the work front, Akshay’s Bachchhan Paandey is scheduled to release on March 18. Akshay has several films lined up, including Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan and Ram Sethu.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.