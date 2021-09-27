Akshay Kumar, Kapil Sharma, Yash Share Loving Wishes on Daughter's Day

Film celebrities took to social media to share endearing moments with their respective daughters on the occasion of Daughter’s Day on September 26. Akshay Kumar shared some lovely pictures with his daughter Nitara and wrote on social media, “#HappyDaughtersDay," with a heart shape emoji.

Comedian Kapil Sharma also shared some lovely pictures of his daughter Anayra.

Yash wrote for his daughter Ayra, “I can go on listening to you forever… You are our blessing magale. Happy Daughter’s day to all the wonderful daughters in the world. U make life special (sic)."

Shilpa Shetty wrote for her daughter Samisha, “Happy Daughter’s Day to US, mine and ours. Thank you, Samisha, for choosing me. I promise you that even though we’ve been mother-daughter from the start, we’ll always be best friends forever from the heart (sic)."

Kunal Kemmu wrote for his daughter Inaaya, “My thoughts, wishes and hopes for you my li’l girl… putting ’em out there in the Universe for daughters and parents who resonate the same feelings."

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to photo sharing app Instagram and wished daughter Shweta Bachchan on this International Daughter’s Day. The actor shared two pictures with two different captions for the posts respectively. The posts have so far garnered 171K and 304K likes respectively . Shweta Bachchan also replied to the post with a couple of heart emojis in one post and wrote, “Love you Papa ” on another post.

Telugu star Mahesh Babu also wished his daughter Sitara on social media.

The day is dedicated to daughters and parents wish their daughters a lifetime of happiness and try to make this day special.

