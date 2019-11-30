Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar Help Injured Good Newwz Stuntmen
Two stuntmen had been reportedly seriously injured while rehearsing for a Good Newwz song launch. Akshay Kumar, who was in Hyderabad, coordinated with Karan Johar to have the injured stuntman flown to Mumbai for treatment.
Image: Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar/ Instagram
Akshay Kumar has a reputation for often helping his fellow crew members in times of need. The actor did so again after two stuntmen were injured prior to a song launch for Good Newwz in Chandigarh.
As reported by Mid-Day, Bittoo and Hari Singh, both members of action director Sham Kaushal's team were injured while rehearsing for the song launch. Talking about the incident Kaushal said, "As part of the stunt, Bittoo and Hari Singh were attached to the winch machine and were performing stunts mid-air. But during the second round of rehearsals, the machine collapsed due to a technical malfunction and the boys had a freefall from a height of nearly 10-12 feet."
Kaushal went on to reveal that the two were rushed to a hospital and Hari Singh was discharged the next day. Bittoo, unfortunately, had suffered a shock to the spine. Akshay Kumar who was in Hyderabad then coordinated with Karan Johar to have the injured stuntman flown to Mumbai for treatment. As of now, Bittoo is on two-month bed rest.
Good Newwz directed by Raj Mehta stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani and Adil Hussain in pivotal roles. The film is set to release on December 27 this year.
