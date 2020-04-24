Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar Salute Frontline Corona Warriors With Moving Recreation of 'Teri Mitti'

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and actor Akshay Kumar have come together to pay a heartfelt gratitude to the doctors and other medical personnel, who have been at the forefront of the country's fight against the novel coronavirus.

Recreating the heart-warming song Teri Mitti from the film Kesari, Akshay and Karan took the opportunity to salute and applaud the frontline Covid-19 warriors.

In light of the recent incidents of attacks on health care professionals, the makers also appealed to the people to respect doctors, nurses and other essential service providers.

Check out the video here:

Meanwhile, Karan's Dharma Productions has extended support to various initiatives to aid the fight against the novel coronavirus. The list includes the PM-CARES Fund and Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund among others.

Akshay also recently donated Rs 3 crore to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The actor donated the money to assist in the production of personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare and municipal workers. He had earlier donated Rs 25 crore to PM-CARES Fund to help fight the novel coronavirus.

Akshay also brought many Bollywood celebrities together for the music video Muskurayega India. In the video, the celebs are seen singing the song and encouraging people to smile and be there with their loved ones to fight the deadly virus.