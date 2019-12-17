Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan Set Dance Floor on fire with Good Newwz Song Laal Ghaghra

The makers of the upcoming comedy-drama Good Newwz have dropped the latest track Laal Ghaghra on Tuesday. Earlier, the song was supposed to be released on Monday. Sung by Manj Musik, Herbie Sahara & Neha Kakkar, the Punjabi track is picturised on Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor.

The duo has set the floor on fire with their dance moves. Undoubtedly, this Punjabi track is all set to rule the tracklists during Lohri. Akshay looked dapper in a finely tailored suit, while Kareena is seen wearing a bronze-coloured satin blouse and red lehnga. In the latter half of the video, Akshay is also seen sporting a red lehenga as he joins Kareena on the dance floor and the two perform the signature step. The video ends with Kareena dancing with a toddler in her arms as Akshay embraces the two.

Watch the video here:

Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to unveil the latest track. The actor wrote, "Here to raise the temperature!"

On Sunday, the Khiladi of Bollywood had shared a teaser for the same and wrote, “Karlo ghaghra tight, Bebo & I are coming! #LaalGhaghra song out tomorrow!”

The upcoming film is scheduled to release on December 27. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in lead roles.

