Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan Set Dance Floor on fire with Good Newwz Song Laal Ghaghra

The makers of the upcoming comedy-drama Good Newwz have dropped the latest track Laal Ghaghra on Tuesday. Earlier, the song was supposed to be released on Monday.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 17, 2019, 4:47 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan Set Dance Floor on fire with Good Newwz Song Laal Ghaghra
The makers of the upcoming comedy-drama Good Newwz have dropped the latest track Laal Ghaghra on Tuesday. Earlier, the song was supposed to be released on Monday.

The makers of the upcoming comedy-drama Good Newwz have dropped the latest track Laal Ghaghra on Tuesday. Earlier, the song was supposed to be released on Monday. Sung by Manj Musik, Herbie Sahara & Neha Kakkar, the Punjabi track is picturised on Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor.

The duo has set the floor on fire with their dance moves. Undoubtedly, this Punjabi track is all set to rule the tracklists during Lohri. Akshay looked dapper in a finely tailored suit, while Kareena is seen wearing a bronze-coloured satin blouse and red lehnga. In the latter half of the video, Akshay is also seen sporting a red lehenga as he joins Kareena on the dance floor and the two perform the signature step. The video ends with Kareena dancing with a toddler in her arms as Akshay embraces the two.

Watch the video here:

Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to unveil the latest track. The actor wrote, "Here to raise the temperature!"

On Sunday, the Khiladi of Bollywood had shared a teaser for the same and wrote, “Karlo ghaghra tight, Bebo & I are coming! #LaalGhaghra song out tomorrow!”

The upcoming film is scheduled to release on December 27. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in lead roles.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram