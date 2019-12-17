Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan Set Dance Floor on fire with Good Newwz Song Laal Ghaghra
The makers of the upcoming comedy-drama Good Newwz have dropped the latest track Laal Ghaghra on Tuesday. Earlier, the song was supposed to be released on Monday.
The makers of the upcoming comedy-drama Good Newwz have dropped the latest track Laal Ghaghra on Tuesday. Earlier, the song was supposed to be released on Monday.
The makers of the upcoming comedy-drama Good Newwz have dropped the latest track Laal Ghaghra on Tuesday. Earlier, the song was supposed to be released on Monday. Sung by Manj Musik, Herbie Sahara & Neha Kakkar, the Punjabi track is picturised on Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor.
The duo has set the floor on fire with their dance moves. Undoubtedly, this Punjabi track is all set to rule the tracklists during Lohri. Akshay looked dapper in a finely tailored suit, while Kareena is seen wearing a bronze-coloured satin blouse and red lehnga. In the latter half of the video, Akshay is also seen sporting a red lehenga as he joins Kareena on the dance floor and the two perform the signature step. The video ends with Kareena dancing with a toddler in her arms as Akshay embraces the two.
Watch the video here:
Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to unveil the latest track. The actor wrote, "Here to raise the temperature!"
Here to raise the temperature!💃#LaalGhaghra out now - https://t.co/l4enh0uin4#GoodNewwz #KareenaKapoorKhan @diljitdosanjh @Advani_Kiara @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @ShashankKhaitan @raj_a_mehta @NotSoSnob @MANJmusik @herbiesahara @iAmNehaKakkar @tanishkbagchi @azeem2112— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 17, 2019
On Sunday, the Khiladi of Bollywood had shared a teaser for the same and wrote, “Karlo ghaghra tight, Bebo & I are coming! #LaalGhaghra song out tomorrow!”
Karlo ghaghra tight, Bebo & I are coming! #LaalGhaghra song out tomorrow!💃#GoodNewwz #KareenaKapoorKhan @diljitdosanjh @Advani_Kiara @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @ShashankKhaitan @raj_a_mehta @NotSoSnob @MANJmusik @herbiesahara @iAmNehaKakkar @tanishkbagchi @azeem2112 pic.twitter.com/N293CTPJGJ— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 15, 2019
The upcoming film is scheduled to release on December 27. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in lead roles.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile, Game for Peace Global Revenue Hits $1.5 Billion in 2019
- Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain Make it 'Instagram Official'
- Greta Thunberg Complains About 'Overcrowded' Train, German Rail Company Has a Snarky Response
- Japan's 'Little Miss Period' is Out on a Mission to Shatter Menstruation Stereotypes
- ISL 2019-20: NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC to be Played Behind Closed Doors in Guwahati