News18 » Movies
1-min read

Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh Wish fans Merry Christmas with Photo

On Christmas eve, the cast of Good Newwz and Dostana 2 dressed in their festive best to wish their fans a Merry Christmas.

News18.com

Updated:December 24, 2019, 8:52 PM IST
Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh Wish fans Merry Christmas with Photo
On Christmas eve, the cast of Good Newwz and Dostana 2 dressed in their festive best to wish their fans a Merry Christmas.

With only three days to go for Dharma's multi-starrer Christmas release Good Newwz, the cast has surely gotten their festive spirits ready on time for Christmas. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani recently posed for an adorable photo together and wished their fans a merry Christmas.

In the picture where the whole star cast can be seen wearing matching festive colours, Diljit and Kiara in white, while Akshay and Kareena in red can be seen posing near a Christmas tree. "#GoodNewwz 3 DAYS TO GO. Advance Booking Start," he wrote along with the picture reminding fans to book early tickets for the film.

Check out the post below:

Apart from them, Dostana 2 stars Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan, along with the entire crew, have also started getting into their Christmas spirits. "मेरी Christmas #Dostana2 se," Kartik wrote along with a boomerang of the cast and crew wearing Santa caps. Check out their pictures below:

View this post on Instagram

It’s almost Christmas and I’ve got more than one reason to be this happy!! ✨ p.s this was truly candid

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

View this post on Instagram

Y fear when Santa is here Kis kis ko gift chahiye

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on

View this post on Instagram

मेरी Christmas #Dostana2 se

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on

Photogallery

