Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor's New Good Newwz Poster Unveiled Ahead of Trailer Release
New 'Good Newwz' film posters were unveiled featuring lead stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. The trailer will follow shortly.
Image: Good Newwz poster/Twitter
Good Newwz will see a team of funny actors come together for an all out entertainer. Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh are playing the lead roles and new poster shows them huddled while they are surrounded by a sperm. The makers have created a lot of anticipation around the trailer release and the new poster seems like a tease before the first look of the film is unveiled later today.
The new poster is again filled with plethora of colours as Kareena hugs Akshay and Kiara hugs Diljit. Earlier posters had hinted that a confusion may reign over the two couples as both Diljit and Akshay's characters from the film were seen squeezed between pregnant bellies of the two actresses. The new poster just adds to the hype of the film which releases on December 27. Check out the new and old posters of Good Newwz below and be back for more updates and news on the trailer release of the film.
Trailer drops today... New poster of #GoodNewwz... Stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani... Directed by Raj Mehta... 27 Dec 2019 release. #GoodNewwzTrailer pic.twitter.com/6jk6ybjyZI— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 18, 2019
Earlier Good Newwz posters:
The goof-ups are bound to multiply...and that's how you get, #GoodNewwz!😀Coming to you this #Christmas,27th December.#KareenaKapoorKhan @diljitdosanjh @Advani_Kiara @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @ShashankKhaitan @raj_a_mehta @NotSoSnob @ZeeStudios_ @DharmaMovies #CapeOfGoodFilms pic.twitter.com/Sy7vN7y1q8— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 14, 2019
Warning - Double trouble ahead!😂#GoodNewwzTrailer OUT TOMORROW!#GoodNewwz #KareenaKapoorKhan @diljitdosanjh @advani_kiara @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @ShashankKhaitan @raj_a_mehta @NotSoSnob @ZeeStudios_ @DharmaMovies #CapeOfGoodFilms @ZeeMusicCompany pic.twitter.com/zC4qOPCqob— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 17, 2019
Good Newwz is a Dharma Productions film directed by Raj Mehta.
