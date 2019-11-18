Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor's New Good Newwz Poster Unveiled Ahead of Trailer Release

New 'Good Newwz' film posters were unveiled featuring lead stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. The trailer will follow shortly.

News18.com

Updated:November 18, 2019, 9:02 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor's New Good Newwz Poster Unveiled Ahead of Trailer Release
Image: Good Newwz poster/Twitter

Good Newwz will see a team of funny actors come together for an all out entertainer. Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh are playing the lead roles and new poster shows them huddled while they are surrounded by a sperm. The makers have created a lot of anticipation around the trailer release and the new poster seems like a tease before the first look of the film is unveiled later today.

The new poster is again filled with plethora of colours as Kareena hugs Akshay and Kiara hugs Diljit. Earlier posters had hinted that a confusion may reign over the two couples as both Diljit and Akshay's characters from the film were seen squeezed between pregnant bellies of the two actresses. The new poster just adds to the hype of the film which releases on December 27. Check out the new and old posters of Good Newwz below and be back for more updates and news on the trailer release of the film.

Earlier Good Newwz posters:

Good Newwz is a Dharma Productions film directed by Raj Mehta.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram