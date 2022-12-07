Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan in Hera Phera 3? Director Anees Bazmee Finally Reacts

Rumour mill has it that actors Kartik Aaryan and Akshay Kumar may share screen space in the third instalment of the iconic comedy film franchise Hera Pheri. However, an official confirmation of the news is still awaited. Filmmaker Anees Bazmee, who has been approached to direct Hera Pheri 3, in a recent interaction with ETimes, refrained from spilling out any details about the cast of the film. The director added that he is still unaware of plans to cast Kartik and Akshay.

The makers are currently working out scheduling the dates with the director to decide when the movie will go on the floors. “I have been approached to direct Hera Pheri 3. We are working out my dates. The producers haven’t told me about Kartik or Akshay. They told me that they want me to direct the film. So, I asked them how we work out the dates.” Previously, Bazmee has helmed two films Welcome and Welcome Back for the producers. Apart from Hera Pheri 3, Welcome 3 is also in the pipeline for Bazmee. It seems that Kartik Aaryan is yet to give a green signal for the project. According to the portal, he is waiting for the final script to take his call.

Kartik Aaryan was recently seen essaying a dark role in Shashanka Ghosh’s psychological thriller, Freddy, alongside Alaya F. The actor will next be seen screen space with Kriti Sanon in Rohit Dhawan’s action drama Shehzada. The movie which is the official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun’s Telugu flick, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, will hit the big screens in February 2023. Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan also has Satyraprem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani in the pipeline.

Akshay Kumar, who was last seen in Ram Setu, has a series of projects in his kitty including Selfiee, Oh My God 2, a yet-untitled remake of Soorarai Pottru, Capsule Gill, and more.

Read all the Latest Movies News here