Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif Groove To 'Teri Ore' For Kids, Video Goes Viral
The two stars took out time to meet some children at a church and a video shows them dancing as the children cheer them along.
Image: Instagram
A video that has Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif grooving amid kids to the beats of their song Teri ore has gone viral. Akshay and Katrina played Santa Clause for some kids on Christmas. The actors gifted kids with a beautiful present, and the most special gift had to be the two of them dancing to the super hit song from their 2008 blockbuster Singh Is Kinng.
The stars took out time to meet the children at a church. A video shows them dancing as the children cheer them along. Fans of both the stars are showering them with love and cheers for the video. Watch it here.
Akshay and Katrina are a popular on-screen pair in Bollywood. They have featured in several movies together in the past, including Namastey London, Welcome, Singh Is Kinng, De Dana Dan and Tees Maar Khan.The pair will next be seen together in Rohit Shetty's cop drama "Sooryavanshi" which is slated to hit theatres on March 27.
