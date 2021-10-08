Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif Starrer Sooryavanshi to Release on November 5?

After the Maharashtra government announced last month that theatres will be reopening from October, filmmakers have been announcing release dates back to back. Amid this excitement, Rohit Shetty was one of the first filmmakers to announce that his much-awaited film Sooryavanshi will be having a theatrical release this Diwali. The Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif was originally scheduled to release on March 24, 2020. Then after going through several delays, due to the pandemic and the subsequent second wave, it will finally be getting the grand release it awaited for so long.

Although the exact date hasn’t been revealed yet, a source close to the development told Bollywood Hungama that the film will release on November 5, a day after Diwali.

A trade expert further said, “Earlier, the norm was that a Diwali release would release on the day of Diwali. But the collections get affected that day as people are busy with puja and other activities. The post-Diwali day is a holiday and it can lead to record collections. In recent times, Happy New Year (2014), Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015), Golmaal Again (2017), directed by Rohit Shetty, Thugs Of Hindostan (2018) etc released on the post-Diwali day. And all these films had earth-shattering opening day collections."

The expert continued, “The decision by the Sooryavanshi makers is correct. The film has maintained the hype despite the numerous delays. It is sure to open in a huge way, despite the pandemic restrictions. A huge opening day would make waves and would give a strong message that Bollywood is back with a bang. That’ll be possible only if Sooryavanshi comes out on November 5. Releasing on Diwali day would not help achieve that since the earnings would be limited.”

Sooryavanshi would also clash with Marvel’s, Eternals. “Remember how the Hollywood movie Joker (2019) and the Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff starrer War (2019) clashed and yet both films did outstanding business? Something similar can happen in the case of these two films,” the trade expert concluded.

Belonging from Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, Sooryavanshi also stars the characters of Singham (played by Ajay Devgn) and Simmba (played by Ranveer Singh).

