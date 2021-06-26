Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif's Sooryavanshi to Release This Independence Day Weekend?

The pandemic played a huge party pooper in the entertainment business across the world. Some of the big-budgeted projects were put on hold while other highly anticipated ones still awaiting release. However, there were certain production houses that decided to skip the theatrical window to directly release films on OTT platforms. The fate of Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi is still unknown. The cop film starring Akshay Kumar in the lead was one of the few films that got its release preponed from Eid last year to March 2020.

However, the lockdown changed the plans for the film’s release and as a result the makers have not announced an official date yet. Sources close to the development have recently informed BollywoodLife of a potential release date. According to the website, the producers of Sooryavanshi are planning to release it during the Independence Day weekend, this year. There has not been an official announcement on this so far.

Speculations around the Independence Day release of the film have been rife for a while. Last month, Akshay refuted unconfirmed media reports that suggested his upcoming films will release this August. The superstar reacted to the rumours doing the rounds around two of his delayed films - Sooryavanshi and Bell Bottom. He issued a statement saying that he is humbled at the excitement and eagerness of his fans regarding the release of both of his forthcoming films and wanted to thank them from the bottom of his heart for all their love. “However, at this point, it is purely speculative to say that both films will release on Independence Day. The producers of both films are working out the release dates and will make announcements at the right time," concluded the statement.

In addition to Akshay, the cop drama will feature Katrina Kaif. Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh will join the cast to play extended cameos. They will respectively reprise their roles from the earlier instalments of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe - namely Singham and Simmba.

