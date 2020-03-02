Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif's Sooryavanshi Trailer Sparks Meme Fest on Social Media

The trailer of Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif- starrer Sooryavanshi, helmed by Rohit Shetty was released of Monday. The 4 minute-long trailer saw Akshay's character Veer Sooryavanshi protect Mumbai from attacks by terrorist groups. The trailer became instantly popular, especially due to the quirky cameos of Ranveer Singh as Simmba and Ajay Devgn as Singham.

Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi's trailer release also led to a hilarious meme-fest on social media, with people finding dialogues from the trailers and juxtaposing it with random situations.

Take a look at some of the Sooryavanshi memes below:



Jadeja to Bumrah: Tu humesha Hitman ki team se kyun khelta hai? Bumrah to Jadeja:#Sooryavanshi pic.twitter.com/zhKm1AjXDX — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 2, 2020









my reaction after watching the huge cast of #Sooryavanshi in the trailer pic.twitter.com/ssQ7nuH28c

— Sunny (@MemesMakethMan) March 2, 2020

Me to Issacc Newton after watching the trailer #Sooryavanshi pic.twitter.com/30feilSZ0O — John Wick (@Bhakt_Slayer_) March 2, 2020

Me looking at a Delhi Guy with an undercut, beard, tight ankle length trousers, tight shirt, and big sunglasses. pic.twitter.com/dhXAWhODIy — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) March 2, 2020

My brother to me after my exam results talking about relatives #SooryavanshiTrailer pic.twitter.com/p70ijYHB7e — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) March 2, 2020

AB De Villiers and MS Dhoni talking about each other's batting style #Sooryavashi pic.twitter.com/n5V1OqjLop — Sunil (@1sInto2s) March 2, 2020

Sooryavanshi is slated to release on March 24, 2020.

