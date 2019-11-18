Take the pledge to vote

Akshay Kumar-Kiara Advani Practice 'Ankhiyon Se Goli Maarein' Ahead of Good Newwz Trailer, Watch Here

Akshay Kumar is all set to launch the trailer of his upcoming film Good Newwz starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

News18.com

Updated:November 18, 2019, 12:34 PM IST
Screengrab of Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani from the former's Instagram video.

Akshay Kumar is all set to launch the trailer of his upcoming film Good Newwz starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Ahead of the trailer launch, the actor took to Instagram to share a video of himself with Kiara Advani and they pout and bat their eyelids in sync with the sound of firing bullets. In the video, Diljit also makes an appearance saying, "we are ready for the launch," however, Kareena wasn't spotted.

Captioning the hilarious video, Akshay wrote, "Waiting to go for the #GoodNewwzTrailer launch and practising our version of ‘Ankhiyon se goli maarein’, while we wait for Bebo.’ #GoodNewwz coming soon! #KareenaKapoorKhan @diljitdosanjh @kiaraaliaadvani (sic)."

Take a look at the video:

A new poster of the film was shared on Monday. The new poster shows the leads huddled while they are surrounded by a sperm. The makers have created a lot of anticipation around the trailer release and the new poster seems like a tease before the first look of the film is unveiled later today.

Earlier posters had hinted that confusion may reign over the two couples as both Diljit and Akshay's characters from the film were seen squeezed between pregnant bellies of the two actresses. The new poster just adds to the hype of the film which releases on December 27.

An out and out entertainer, Good Newwz is a Dharma Productions film directed by Raj Mehta.

