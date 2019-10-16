Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol Travel to Delhi on Special Housefull 4 Express Train

Actor Akshay Kumar along with his Housefull 4 co-stars Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda and Chunky Panday on Wednesday commenced their 'Housefull 4 Express' rail journey on a special promotional train travelling from Mumbai to Delhi.

Akshay tweeted a photo of the stars travelling by the train. He captioned it, "It's a HouseFull of smiles as the #Housefull4Express journey kickstarts! #HouseFull4 @Riteishd @thedeol @kritisanon @hegdepooja @kriti_official @ChunkyThePanday."

This activity is a part of Indian Railways' 'Promotion on Wheels', which is a new concept that was kicked off on Wednesday with the film's cast on board for the film's promotions on its Mumbai to Delhi route.

"I'm extremely delighted to hear about this great initiative by the government and Indian Railways. This coming together of the industry on-board the wheels will chart new paths and will mark new horizons as a greater contribution to arts, culture and the history of India. The entire cast is excited for this whole new experience," Housefull 4 producer Sajid Nadiadwala said.

Vijay Singh, CEO of Fox Star Studios, who has co-produced the film, said, "Housefull 4 is excited to partner with the Indian Railways for a unique train journey from Mumbai to the capital city. The train ride will take the entire cast of Housefull 4 and media through a mad journey, just as the film promises and prep the audiences for the release of the film on October 25."

Housefull 4, produced by Nadiadwala Grandson and co-produced by Fox Star Studios, is slated to release on October 25.

