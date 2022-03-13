Akshay Kumar Lauds Anupam Kher's The Kashmir Files For Bringing Back Audiences To Cinemas 'In Large Numbers'

Akshay Kumar reached out to Anupam Kher on Twitter and lauded him and the team of The Kashmir Files for bringing back audiences to the theatres in ‘large numbers’. The Kashmir Files was released on Friday and saw a jump of 139.44% from Friday to Saturday collections despite limited screens, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Referring to the rise in footfall in theatres to watch the film, Akshay tweeted, “Hearing absolutely incredible things about your performance in #TheKashmirFiles @AnupamPKher. Amazing to see the audience back to the cinemas in large numbers."

The Bachchhan Paandey actor also said that he is looking forward to watching the film. “Hope to watch the film soon. Jai Ambe," he said. Paresh Rawal too retweeted a post of Anupam regarding the movie and wrote, “Jai Ho." Earlier in the day, Kangana Ranaut too had praised the movie for doing impressive business at the box office.

Hearing absolutely incredible things about your performance in #TheKashmirFiles @AnupamPKher Amazing to see the audience back to the cinemas in large numbers. Hope to watch the film soon. Jai Ambe. https://t.co/tCKmqh5aJG— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 13, 2022

Kangana said, “Not just content even its business is exemplary… Investment and profit proportion might be such a case study that it will be the most successful and profitable film of the year. It also broke many myths about theatres being exclusive for big budgets event films or visual/VFX spectacles post-pandemic, it is breaking every myth and preconceived notion that was there and bringing back the audiences to the theatres, 6 am shows in multiplexes are full, it’s unbelievable!!!"

Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files has been doing impressive business at the box office. The film opened with a box office collection of Rs 3.55 crore and witnessed a massive jump to Rs 8.50 crore on its second day of release. The film has so far collected Rs 12.05 crore.

“The Kashmir Files is SENSATIONAL, biz more than doubles on Day 2… Registers 139.44 per cent growth, HIGHEST EVER GROWTH [Day 2] since 2020… East, West, North, South, Box office is on (fire)… This film is UNSTOPPABLE… Fri 3.55 cr, Sat 8.50 cr. Total: Rs 12.05 cr. India biz… FANTASTIC! (sic)," Taran tweeted earlier in the day.

The Kashmir Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, is based on the video interviews of the first generation victims of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990. The film not only stars Anupam Kher but also has Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, and Puneet Issar playing pivotal roles.

