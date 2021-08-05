Akshay Kumar Lauds Lara Dutta's Look as Indira Gandhi for Bell Bottom; Actor Responds

Lara Dutta’s dramatic transformation as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in BellBottom left several people stunned on social media. Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, who also stars in the film took to his social media account to give a glimpse of the actress’ transformation into the enigmatic politician. In the timelapse video that the actor shared on Instagram, makeup artists can be seen working hard to achieve the look on Dutta.

Alongside the video, he wrote, “What bringing a character to life looks like… @larabhupathi you’ve nailed it and how in #BellBottom! Catch it on the big screen, also in 3D, on 19th August."

Taking to the comment section, Lara thanked Akshay and wrote, “Thank you Akki for the never ending support and encouragement!! I would never have been able to pull this off if it wasn’t in your faith in me to be able to do so".

She also shared the video on her own Instagram account, and wrote, “Never had I imagined portraying a personality this pivotal & when I saw how this transformation translated on the screen, everything felt surreal & worth it.✨ Can’t wait for y’all to watch my performance in #BellBottom on the big screen in 3D on 19th Aug."

BellBottom, also starring Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi is based on a true story that follows an undercover RAW agent (played by Akshay) who is assigned the mission of rescuing 210 hostages from a hijacked Indian plane.

At the trailer launch of BellBottom, Lara Dutta opened up about what went into the preparation of her portrayal of Indira Gandhi. “All it took was a call, saying, ‘Lara, this film is being made and we are casting for Indira Gandhi’s role and that’s all it really took before I even heard the script," said Lara, who was joined by Akshay, Vaani and producer Jackky Bhagnani at the trailer launch event that took place at a theatre in New Delhi.

“But yes, of course, it’s a great responsibility when you are portraying somebody who is an iconic figure like her. There was a lot of homework and research that went on behind it but it was an opportunity of a lifetime that I’m very thankful for it," Lara added.

BellBottom will be the first major Hindi film to have a theatrical release amid the pandemic. The film has been directed by Ranjit M Tewari. The film will be released theatrically in 2D and 3D formats on August 19.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here