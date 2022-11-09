Akshay Kumar Leaves Netizens Curious As He Drops Hints On 'Doing Something New'; Watch Video

Akshay Kumar is trying hands-on ‘something new’ and has left the internet curious! The Prithviraj Chauhan actor took to Twitter on Wednesday morning and dropped a video in which the actor shared that he is giving a try to something new, and he has put a lot of efforts in it.

In the clip, Akshay is seen sitting in his garden, as he smilingly speaks to his fans via camera, and said in Hindi, “Kuchh naya karne ja raha hu. Kafi mehnat ki hai, bohot samay se kar raha hu. Aap logon se share karta hu, batata hu. Kamaal ki cheez hai dekhiye. (I am going to do something new. Have worked hard, I have been doing it for a long time. I share with you guys, I will tell. It’s an amazing thing.”

Akshay Kumar further piqued the curiosity of his fans by dropping a cryptic caption to the post. He wrote, “Kuchh naya karne mein jo mazza hai uski baat hi kuchh aur hai. More on this soon….”

More on this soon… pic.twitter.com/v2FoP2HjGY — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 9, 2022

Soon after the video was shared, scores of Akshay’s fans chimed into the comments section to express excitement and curiosity on the actor’s upcoming project. While one fan wrote, “I am waiting for your new adventure always..,: another fan added, “#HeraPheri3 Ab Pakka @akshaykumar.” A third fan wrote, “Super excited.”

Several fans started dropping memes from Akshay’s films. Check here:

Action movie 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 with big big guns — rowdy david (@rowdydavid1) November 9, 2022

Akshay’s video comes days after reports of the actor reviving his hit comedy films – Hera Pheri, Welcome and Awara Pagal Deewana surfaced on social media. According to sources quoted by PinkVilla, “Over the years, Akshay Kumar and comedy have proved to be a lethal combo, and the actor has delivered few of the most iconic characters for Hindi cinema in this space, which have formed a part of pop culture too. Three of his many loved characters are Raju from Hera Pheri, Guru Gulab Khatri from Awara Pagal Deewana, and Rajiv from Welcome. Come 2023, and he will be revisiting these characters one after the other with Hera Pheri 3, Awara Pagal Deewana 2, and Welcome 3.”

The source further informed that Akshay and Firoze Nadiadwala had fleshed out details over multiple meetings in a month and have jointly decided to infuse life into the Hindi Cinema with three separate projects.

The source revealed, “Akshay and Firoz have had multiple meetings over the last month, to get everything in place for these projects. The idea is to revive the three franchises and bring back the Hindi cinema audience in a big way. The three films fit the bill of post covid content, to create genuine excitement in the audience. The talks are on with 3 top directors (we will bring more on this soon), and we expect an official announcement on one of the three projects in the next few months.”

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar has got a number of projects lined up ahead of him. The actor will get featured in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-starring Tiger Shroff, Jolly LLB 3 with Arshad Warsi and Housefull 5 featuring Riteish Deshmukh, John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan, and Bobby Deol.

