Akshay Kumar Made Fun of Me on Sets and Everybody had a Good Laugh, Says Shantipriya

Actress Shantipriya debuted along with Akshay Kumar in 1991 film Saugandh. The film was directed by Raj Sippy. Shantipriya recently opened up about her tryst in the film industry during a recent interview. In a live session on Instagram, Shantipriya got candid about facing sexism and how she was looked down upon because of her skin colour.

The actress also recalled an episode from the past when Akshay made fun of her dark skin colour. She admitted that hurt her the most and suffered depression. She wished to leave the industry post the incident. Shantipriya worked with Akshay in another film that was released in 1994. She played a modern character in Ikke Pe Ikka and had to wear a short dress.

"My role in the film Ikke Pe Ikka was of a modern girl and the script demanded that I had to wear a short dress. I used to wear skin-coloured stockings and once while shooting, Akshay joked about my knees looking darker than usual. He repeatedly said that there were blood clots in my knees and all the actors and other members of the crew had a good laugh," Pinkvilla quoted the actress as saying.

She remembered how she was taken aback and was deeply shocked and embarrassed to react. It made her uncomfortable thinking how Akshay made a joke like that in front of so many people.

Shantipriya said, "Akshay is a good friend today. I don’t want to hurt him by narrating this incident. We were all growing up and trying to become mature individuals then. Akshay has changed a lot with time. He’s a responsible husband, father, actor and a citizen today. I am proud of him and happy to see his success."

Meanwhile, the release of Akshay’s film Sooryavanshi has been postponed. The film directed by Rohit Shetty will star Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh. His upcoming comedy horror film, Laxmmi Bomb has been set for a digital instead of theatrical release.

Akshay has also signed the historical drama, Prithviraj directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. Apart from this, Akshay will star in Raanjhanaa maker Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re alongside Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush.

