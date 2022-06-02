Akshay Kumar Makes a 'Humble Request' Ahead of Samrat Prithviraj Release: 'Has Taken Four Years To...'

Akshay Kumar is all set for the release of his next movie ‘Samrat Prithviraj’. The film will hit theatres tomorrow i.e on June 3. However, a day before the release, Akshay took to his social media handles and issued a statement talking about how it took four years for the makers to create a ‘visual spectacle’ that Samrat Prithviraj is. He further urged his fans not to share spoilers with others after watching the movie tomorrow.

“The entire team of Samrat Prithviraj, a film that gloriously celebrates the life of one of India’s bravest king’s Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan has taken four years to create a visual spectacle that we are all extremely proud of. Since it’s an authentic historical, there are many facets of Samrat’s life that are lesser known to the people of our country, especially the youth. Thus, this is our sincere request to everyone watching the film from tomorrow, to not give out spoilers that reveal several aspects of our film that are designed to be awe-inspiring. We hope to entertain you thoroughly only on the big screen from tomorrow! Thank you,” the statement read.

Samrat Prithviraj will hit theatres tomorrow i.e on June 3. Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood and is the Bollywood debut of Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar. In the film, Akshay will be playing the role of warrior king Prithviraj, whereas Manushi will be seen essaying the role of his love interest, Samyukta.

Earlier, Akshay Kumar talked about how he wants every child in the world to watch this movie so that they can learn about Indian history. “Today, I want every child, not just in India but in the world, to watch the film. It is an educational film. You would want to show your kids what Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan’s story was. I am extremely proud to work in the film. I would also request the government that they make it compulsory viewing in school, so that the kids learn about our history, what and how everything happened,” he said.

