Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar's Prithviraj Gets a New Release Date, Film to Be Out on June 3

Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj, which was previously set to release on June 10, got a new release date and will be out on June 3 instead. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood and marks the Bollywood debut of the former Miss World Manushi Chhillar. The actor took to his social media handle to announce the news and shared a poster from the film. He wrote, “Elated to announce that Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan’s grand saga is arriving sooner on the big screen on 3rd June in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. @manushi_chhillar @duttsanjay @sonu_sood #DrChandraprakashDwivedi @yrf #YRF50 #Prithviraj3rdJune."

This is Yash Raj Films’ first historical drama and is based on the life and valour of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. Akshay Kumar essays the role of the legendary warrior who fought valiantly against the merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor. Directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the film is set to release on 10th June.

Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar plays the role of his beloved Sanyogita. Sharing a motion poster of her character, he wrote, “Princess Sanyogita weaved a tale of true love & compassion.

The teaser of the film had released in November last year. Talking about the same, the actor had said, “The teaser of Prithviraj captures the soul of the film, the essence of the life of the legendary warrior Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan who knew no fear. This is our tribute to his heroism and his life. The more I read about him, the more I was awed by how he lived and breathed every single second of his glorious life for his country and his values.”

