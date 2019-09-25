Take the pledge to vote

Akshay Kumar Time Travels 600 Years in Housefull 4, See Posters

Akshay Kumar's posters from the highly anticipated film 'Housefull 4' have released. Check them out here.

News18.com

Updated:September 25, 2019, 11:24 AM IST
Akshay Kumar Time Travels 600 Years in Housefull 4, See Posters
Image of Akshay Kumar, Housefull 4, courtesy of Instagram
Akshay Kumar is back with another banger for a Diwali release and fans could not have asked for more. Housefull (2010) has come a long way and the fourth outing is supposed to be four times the fun and humour. The film takes up through a period of 600 years and the past and the present made the perfect combo in first Housefull 4 posters released on social media today.

Sajid Nadiadwala productions shared the first images featuring Mission Mangal actor and they look quirky, deadly and ghosted. The poster reads an Epic Reincarnation Comedy, while an old and new Akshay take on each other. The production house shared it writing, "1419 se lekar 2019 tak BALA ke sirf Baal badle hain! HARRY ka 600 saal ka safar dekhiye 27th Sept ko #Housefull4 ke trailer mein ‬ ‪@akshaykumar."

More action to come promised Kriti Sanon earlier on Tuesday when she wrote on Instagram sharing the Housefull 4 motion poster. "And the roller coaster of madness begins with #Housefull4. We’re set for a surprise every hour starting tomorrow, 11 AM, are you?" promised Kriti. Now we will have her poster in the next hour followed by others such as Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde.

