Akshay Kumar Meets Yogi Adityanath, Says Bollywood 'Waiting for Opening of UP Film City'

Akshay Kumar met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Mumbai on Wednesday. During a half-an-hour-long meeting, the two discussed the upcoming film city in UP. As per a statement from the CM’s office, Akshay expressed his enthusiasm and said that the Hindi film industry is waiting for the opening of the film city, as it will ‘provide a new option to the cinema world’.

“Many big production houses, producers, directors and actors are waiting for the U.P. Film City. The development of a world-class film and infotainment city in U.P. will provide a new option to the cinema world,” Akshay said.

On the occasion, Yogi Adityanath also invited the Bollywood actor to visit Uttar Pradesh. The UP CM noted that films play an important role in creating and raising social awareness and promoting social and national causes. He added that filmmakers should select subjects by laying importance on the social and national consciousness. CM Yogi Adityanath offered assurance that the Film City of U.P will be at par with global standards and will soon unveil a new policy with a single-window clearance system.

The meeting was held at a hotel in Mumbai, where the CM had arrived a day earlier. Akshay requested Yogi Adityanath to watch his recent release ‘Ram Setu’. The actor also briefed UP CM about research, preparation and scientific aspects that were taken into consideration to write the script of Ram Setu.

Talking about Akshay Kumar, he recently featured in Abhishek Sharma’s Ram Setu. The movie revolves around Dr Aryan Kulshrestha, an atheist archaeologist who is in a race against time to prove the existence of the legendary Ram Setu. The movie starred Akshay Kumar, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nassar in pivotal roles.

Akshay will next be seen in Raj Mehta’s next Selfiee. A remake of the Malayalam film Driving Licence, Selfiee also features Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty.

