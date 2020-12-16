Akshay Kumar Mocks Twinkle Khanna's Cold Shoulder Style in Funny Pic, She Gives Him a Warning

Bollywood celebrity couple Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are both known for their own sense of humour. While Akshay is often seen playing pranks and joking around, Twinkle uses her sarcasm and wit in her social media posts and columns. The actress turned author has just dropped a picture on Instagram where Akshay can be seen poking fun at her cold shoulder top.

Akshay gives us a glimpse of his poker faced humour as he pulls down his T-shirt to copy the cold shoulder style top his wife is wearing. Twinkle shared the funny photo and wrote, "Making fun of each other as we go along. Dude, after this you are really going to get a cold shoulder in more ways than one:) #YouMakeMyHeartHumAHappySongSometimes."

Twinkle has taken to sharing black and white pictures these days. Her previous post is a photo of herself posing with flowers.

Akshay and Twinkle got married on January 17, 2001 and have two children - a son named Aarav, born in 2002, and a daughter named Nitara, who was born in 2012. The actor is currently shooting for his upcoming film Atrangi Re. He has a number of other films in the pipeline, including Sooryavanshi, Bachchan Pandey, Prithviraj, Bellbottom, Raksha Bandhan and Ram Setu.