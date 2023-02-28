Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Disha Patani, Sonam Bajwa Leave for US Tour, Watch

Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Disha Patani and Sonam Bajwa left for the US last night for their The Entertainers tour. The actors were clicked at the Mumbai airport where they posed for the paparazzi before jetting off. In the photos and videos shared by the paparazzi, Akshay can be seen donning a black t-shirt along with track pants of the same colour. Disha Patani went all white with a cute crop top and white pants. Mouni and Sonam looked dapper in blazers paired with tops and pants.

Watch:

Akshay Kumar will be a part of a North American tour, which kickstarts in March 2023, titled The Entertainers, where he will be performing live for the first time in many years. Giving him company will be Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Nora Fatehi and Sonam Bajwa. Announcing the tour last year, Akshay had written along with their video on Instagram Reels, “Are you up for a giant party? Gear up, The Entertainers are coming your way!! North America, March, 2023.”

Meanwhile, in the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma show, Akshay and his group marked their attendance and revealed some hilarious anecdotes. Akshay revealed to Kapil and the audience why is he tensed about going on a foreign tour with the actresses. The actor revealed, “Mujhe badi tension hai, mere saath chaar heroines jaa rahi hain foreign tour pe. Mujhe apne aap ko dukhi dikhana hai ghar pe. Agar aap khush ghar laute toh beta agla show kabhi nahi hoga”.

In terms of work, the actor is currently seen in Raj Mehta’s directorial film Selfiee. The movie was released on February 24 and is a remake of Prithviraj’s Malayalam film, Driving Licence. The film also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha, Emraan Hashmi, Tisca Chopra and Diana Penty in crucial roles.

