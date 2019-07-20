Take the pledge to vote

Akshay Kumar Mourns Former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit's Death

Akshay Kumar expressed his condolences after Sheila Dikshit passed away on Saturday suffering a cardiac arrest.

July 20, 2019
Akshay kumar has mourned the passing away of former three-time Chief Minister of New Delhi Sheila Dikshit. The Sooryavanshi actor tweeted his condolences after the news of Dikshit's passing away surfaced in media news on Saturday. Expressing sorrow over her death, Kumar wrote on Twitter, "Extremely sad to know about the passing away of #SheilaDixit ji...she effectively changed the face of Delhi during her tenure. Heartfelt condolences to her family (sic)."

Dikshit, Delhi’s longest serving chief minister and a senior Congress leader, died on Saturday at the age of 81.

Dikshit was admitted to the Escorts Hospital in the national capital a few days ago, her family and the party said. She suffered a cardiac arrest and breathed her last around 3.55 pm.

The hospital said in a statement, "Mrs Sheila Dixit was brought in the morning of July 20 to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, Okhla, in a critical condition with a cardiac arrest."

"A multi-disciplinary team of doctors, led by Dr Ashok Seth, chairman, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, carried out the advanced resuscitative measures. Her condition stabilised temporarily. However, she had another cardiac arrest and despite all the resuscitative efforts, passed away at 3:55pm on July 20," it added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was deeply saddened by the Dikshit's demise. "Blessed with a warm and affable personality, she made a noteworthy contribution to Delhi’s development. Condolences to her family and supporters. Om Shanti (sic)."

