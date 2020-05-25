Akshay Kumar Mourns the Death of Legendary Hockey Player Balbir Singh

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Monday took to Twitter to mourn the death of legendary hockey player Balbir Singh.

In a tweet, the 52-year-old actor shared a picture of himself along with Balbir Singh and wrote, “Saddened to hear about the demise of hockey legend #BalbirSingh ji. Have had the good fortune of meeting him in the past, such an amazing personality! My heartfelt condolences to his family.”

Saddened to hear about the demise of hockey legend #BalbirSingh ji. Have had the good fortune of meeting him in the past, such an amazing personality! My heartfelt condolences to his family 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/knjOq7VEav — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 25, 2020

Balbir Singh died in Chandigarh at the age of 95 after suffering multiple cardiac arrests. "He died at around 6:30 this morning," Abhijit Singh, Director Fortis Hospital, Mohali, where he was admitted on May 8, told PTI.

The veteran was in a semi-comatose state since May 18. He was admitted to the hospital for bronchial pneumonia with a high fever.

Balbir Singh is survived by his daughter Sushbir and three sons Karanbir, Kanwalbir and Gurbir.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Sooryavanshi. The film is directed by Rohit Shetty and features Katrina Kaif in the lead role. The third part of Shetty’s cop drama also stars Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh. Apart from this, Akshay also has historical drama Prithviraj in his kitty. Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the film also features Sonu Sood and Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar, which will mark her Bollywood debut.

Follow @News18Movies for more