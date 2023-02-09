The makers of the highly anticipated film Selfiee released the trailer of the film to much fanfare last month. Amongst all the action and drama it was the visuals of Mrunal Thakur with Akshay Kumar that has also sparked excitement amongst fans. The actors feature in a song from the film that has been released today. The song, called Kudiyee Ni Teri, is sleek and stylish, packed with beats that will make you vibe to it.

The video shows Akshay and Mrunal serve some snazzy looks as they dance to the beats of Tanishk Bagchi, who has composed the song sung by The PropheC and Zahrah S Khan. Kudiye Ni Teri Vibe is an upbeat Punjabi dance number. The actress is seen donning multiple avatars in the song including a grungy look and several glamorous looks. The visuals also include some action shots.

Watch the song here:

Mrunal’s involvement with the project has been tight-lipped so far with no information out there, until now. The actress is set to be doing a extremely important cameo in the film and is playing an actress on screen, paired opposite Akshay Kumar’s character on screen.

Akshay who plays an action hero in the film, in the visuals can be seen in a high octane action sequence with Mrunal in a movie that is being played in cinema halls that is being viewed by Emraan Hashmi’s character.

Speaking of the cameo and the song, Mrunal said, “I had a blast shooting for the song. Haven’t done something like this earlier and the vibe on the set was super fun and peppy, much like the number itself. Shot for a few days for the song and it was a special experience. I’m excited to see the audience’s reaction to the song”.

