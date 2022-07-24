Akshay Kumar Named Highest Taxpayer in Hindi Film Industry Once Again, Receives Samman Patra

Akshay Kumar, besides his films, is also widely known to pay an exorbitant amount when it comes to Income Tax.

Previously, the actor paid around Rs 29.5 crores in 2017 earning him the title of the Highest Tax Payer for several years. The Bachchan Pandey actor has once again reclaimed his position because, on Sunday Morning, the Income Tax Department felicitated him with a Samman Patra and termed him one of the highest taxpayers from the Hindi film industry.

The actor is currently busy shooting in the UK for Tinu Desai’s biopic Capsule Gill. The story is about chief mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill who saved the lives of 64 miners who were trapped in a flooded coal mine at Raniganj of West Bengal in 1989. Thus, due to the actor’s absence, his team received the appreciation letter on his behalf. According to an exclusive report by PinkVilla, Akshay has been ruling the roost of being the highest taxpayer in the Bollywood Industry over the last 5 years.

A source close to the development revealed, “He has the maximum number of films today, as well as ruling the endorsement world. It’s no surprise for him to feature in the highest taxpayer list of India.” The actor was also recently featured in the talk show Koffee With Karan alongside south superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The duo indulged in friendly banter with the host Karan Johar as they went on to spill beans about their private and professional life.

On the work front, the actor is gearing up for the release of Anand L Rai’s directorial Raksha Bandhan. It’s a Hindi-comedy-drama film that would hit the theatres on August 11, 2022. Akshay Kumar would be seen opposite Bhumi Pednekar, Seema Pahwa, Sahejmeen Kaur, and Deepika Khanna. Some other projects in his kitty include Ram Setu, Kathputli, Selfiee, OMG 2, and Capsule Gill.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here