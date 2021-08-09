Akshay Kumar: Neeraj Chopra Should Play My Role in My Biopic

Neeraj Chopra made history by becoming the first track and field Indian athlete to bag an Olympic medal. He won gold for his incredible performance in javelin throw at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics. While social media was flooded with congratulatory messages, a number of memes were also posted saying that Akshay Kumar should feature in the possible biopic on Chopra.

A user took to Twitter and shared a picture of Akshay Kumar posing with a stick in his hand. They accompanied the image with the caption, “Leaked picture of Akshay Kumar from the sets of #NeerajChopra’s biopic."

Talking to News18.com, the actor said that he was amused to see all the memes, “People started saying, ‘Arre, abhi se practice chalu ho gayi! (He has already started practicing for Chopra’s biopic)’. I found that very funny. It is a photograph from a song of my debut film Saugandh."

Leaked picture of akshay kumar from the sets of #NeerajChopra's biopic. . pic.twitter.com/vWZvtvVQBd— Rishikesh (@rishi01jee) August 7, 2021

In 2018, Chopra, who created a new national record after winning at the Asian Games, where he set a new national record had said that if there is a biopic made he would want Akshay Kumar or Randeep Hooda to play his character. Commenting on the same Kumar said, “He is a very good looking guy. If anyone can do my biopic it is Neeraj Chopra (chuckles)."

