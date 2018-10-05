GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Akshay Kumar, Not Arjun Kapoor was Vipul Shah’s First Choice for Namaste England

Akshay Kumar couldn’t star in Namaste England since his dates were blocked, says director Vipul Shah.

News18.com

Updated:October 5, 2018, 9:02 AM IST
Akshay Kumar, Not Arjun Kapoor was Vipul Shah's First Choice for Namaste England
Vipul Shah has worked with Akshay Kumar in several films, including Aankhen (2002), Waqt (2005) and Namastey London (2007). (File photo)
Vipul Amrutlal Shah, who has worked with Akshay Kumar in four of the five films he has directed so far, says the actor was his first choice for his upcoming film Namaste England, that stars Arjun Kapoor and Prineeti Chopra in lead roles.

Explaining why Akshay is not a part of the film, the filmmaker told Deccan Chronicle, “I was going to do this film with Akshay but unfortunately, his dates were blocked. So he requested me to approach someone else and assured that we’ll reconnect for another film on a later date.”

It was only after Akshay’s refusal that Vipul approached Arjun for the film. “I went to Arjun and with all honesty, I told him that Akshay was my first choice but dates were not working out. Arjun liked the script that’s how he came on board,” Vipul said.

Saying Katrina — who was a part of Namaste England’s 2007 prequel Namastey London — couldn’t have been cast in the film since it required a typical Indian girl, he added, “Katrina could not have been a part of this because it’s a story of a desi girl. I spoke to her about this and explained to her why we cannot work on this project and she understood.”

Slated to release on October 19, Namaste England traces the journey of two individuals — Jasmeet and Param — across Punjab, Dhaka, Paris, Brussels and London.
