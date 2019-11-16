Akshay Kumar, Nupur Sanon, B Praak Do Carpool Karaoke as Filhall Crosses 100 Million Views on YouTube

After almost 32 years in the film industry, Akshay Kumar finally made his music video debut with Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon. The music video titled Filhall showed Akshay and Nupur as two people who are in love with each other but are separated due to their society's disapproval. The song recently crossed 100 million views on Youtube, becoming the fastest Indian music video to do so.

The actor took to Twitter to celebrate this milestone with singer B Praak who lent his voice to the track as well as co-star Nupur Sanon. "When I’d heard this song I knew it was extraordinary but never did I expect such a great response. A big THANK YOU to @BPraak @NupurSanon @yourjaani @arvinderkhaira @azeem2112 and most importantly YOU all (sic)," Akshay tweeted.

Check it out:

#FILHALL toh yun hai ki 100 MILLION views ka celebration ho raha hai🎉 When I’d heard this song I knew it was extraordinary but never did I expect such a great response. A big THANK YOU to @BPraak @NupurSanon @yourjaani @arvinderkhaira @azeem2112 and most importantly YOU all 🙏🏻♥️ pic.twitter.com/wS4OxkJiU8 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 15, 2019

In the video, we can see Akshay asking B Praak to sing the song and later singing along with him and Nupur. Akshay also added that he was not expecting such a great response and is pleasantly surprised about it. Even World Music Awards tweeted about this achievement by Filhall.

The music video for Filhall had released on November 9. "After being in the industry for so long, I decided to make my music video debut because some things are better felt than explained," Akshay wrote along with a link to the video.

Many of Akshay's co-stars and friends in Bollywood, including Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Kiara Advani, and Karan Johar, congratulated the star as well as Nupur for the video.

