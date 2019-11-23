Akshay Kumar, Nupur Sanon's Filhall Crosses 200 Million Views on YouTube, Actors Thank Fans

After 32 years in the industry, Akshay Kumar recently did something he had never done before -- he debuted in a music video called Filhall with Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon. The music video shows the two as estranged lovers who meet again in a twist of fate to realise that they are both taken by someone else. The song has been sung by singer BPraak and penned by lyricist Jaani.

The song had recently broken the record of being the fastest Indian music video to cross 100 million views and now the song has broken the record of becoming the fastest Indian song to cross 200 million views. Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to thank his fans at this achievement. "#Filhall is growing every second! Thanks to your love and support we’ve crossed 200 million views and have number 1 trending across streaming platforms! Couldn’t have asked for more @BPraak @NupurSanon @yourjaani @arvinderkhaira @azeem2112," he wrote.

Check it out:

#Filhall is growing every second! Thanks to your love and support we’ve crossed 200 million views and have number 1 trending across streaming platforms! Couldn’t have asked for more @BPraak @NupurSanon @yourjaani @arvinderkhaira @azeem2112 pic.twitter.com/TezvlcdcRA — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 23, 2019

Even World Music Awards tweeted the news of its record-breaking achievement. Check it out:

The song marks Nupur Sanon's debut in showbiz.

She shared a clip thanking fans for the love and support. Check it out below:

