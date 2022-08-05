CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Movies » Akshay Kumar On Claims That He Doesn't Commit To Movies: 'My 8 Hours Are Equal To 14-15 Hours of Others'
Akshay Kumar On Claims That He Doesn't Commit To Movies: 'My 8 Hours Are Equal To 14-15 Hours of Others'

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: August 05, 2022, 09:27 IST

Mumbai, India

Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Raksha Bandhan.

It was after Samrat Prithviraj failed at the box office, it was said that Akshay Kumar lacks commitment since he has been doing 3 to 4 films in a year.

Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for the release of Anand L Rai’s directorial Raksha Bandhan. While fans are waiting for the movie, its promotions are currently underway. In a recent interview, the actor, who is known to do multiple movies in a year, was asked about the claims that he does not commit to his films. To this, Akshay revealed that since the beginning of his career, several people have asked him to ‘slow down or ease out’ with regard to the number of films he has been doing.

“A lot of people are bothered by the lack of big box office numbers and such people believe that things need to be changed. Right through my career, especially during my early days, people used to ask me why I work on four films in a year. People have always asked me to slow down and ease out on the number of films I act in or produce,” he told E-Times.

