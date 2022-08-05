Akshay Kumar On Claims That He Doesn't Commit To Movies: 'My 8 Hours Are Equal To 14-15 Hours of Others'

Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for the release of Anand L Rai’s directorial Raksha Bandhan. While fans are waiting for the movie, its promotions are currently underway. In a recent interview, the actor, who is known to do multiple movies in a year, was asked about the claims that he does not commit to his films. To this, Akshay revealed that since the beginning of his career, several people have asked him to ‘slow down or ease out’ with regard to the number of films he has been doing.

“A lot of people are bothered by the lack of big box office numbers and such people believe that things need to be changed. Right through my career, especially during my early days, people used to ask me why I work on four films in a year. People have always asked me to slow down and ease out on the number of films I act in or produce,” he told E-Times.

