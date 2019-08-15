Akshay Kumar has featured in an array of patriotic and socially relevant films in the past few years. From Toilet: Ek Prem Katha to the National Award Winning film PadMan, and from Airlift to Kesari and now Mission Mangal, Akshay has been continuously taking up subjects that have some connection to government schemes, projects or operations. Good thing being, almost all of them have turned out to do well at the box office, thus encouraging more such projects.

During the promotions of his film Mission Mangal, Akshay was asked whether his film subjects really have any relation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s implemented projects and the actor rubbished any such speculations. He went on to add that his films and Modi's schemes or other Indian projects, like space-mission (w.r.t. to Mission Mangal), have different timelines, so a connection is highly unlikely.

He was quoted as saying (via), "Modi sir did Swachh Bharat in 2014, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha came in 2017. So, you are wrong.”

He went on to add, “The Chandrayaan project has been in development since 2015 and we started shooting Mission Mangal in December 2018. So, even that is not possible. This is all coincidental.”

Sharing another example, Akshay said, “ISRO was established on August 15, 1969 and it is coincidental that our film is releasing on the 50th anniversary of its formation. I got to know about this months ago. About Kesari, it is a film set in 1897 on a real-life event in which we were attacked, we didn't attack anyone. This has got nothing to do with what you're saying."

Akshay's Mission Mangal has released in cinemas worldwide today, on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day. The film will face tough competition from John Abraham's Batla House and Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

