Akshay Kumar On Following South Films for Heroism and Masala: ‘We Should Stick to What We Know'

Akshay Kumar is all geared up for the release of his film Prithviraj. Directed by Dr. Chandraprakas Dwivedi, the actor will portray King Prithviraj Chauhan, who tales of courage and bravery is something is everyone is aware of. Akshay Kumar might be down with COVID, but he is promoting the film as well. Now, in a recent interview, he has opened up about his film’s clash with Adivi Sesh’s Major and Kichcha Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona and also talked about whether Bollywood should take any cue from the south industries, especially in terms of masala and heroism.

Taking to The Indian Express, Akshay opined that it is better for Bollywood to stick to what they can do best. He said, “We have all of that in our films, we have heroism, masala. Right now some films have not worked. It is just a matter of time, things will change soon. But what I also feel is that humain bhedchaal nahi karni chaahiye (we shouldn’t have a mob mentality), we should walk our own walk. If you get heroism wali film, do it, if not, do what good is coming to you. But if you reject a film just because a film offered to you doesn’t have heroism or something like that, then you’re a fool.”

Talking about Prithviraj’s box office clash, Akshay said, “Good! I just want all these films to work. How can I say inki rok lo (stop their film), sabki chalein (everybody’s films should work). What is important is that films work, when films work, business happens and lots of lives are dependent on this industry. So all films should work.”

He also spoke about the failure of his last release, Bachchhan Paandey. Opening up about it, he said, “Dealing with failure is the same. I’ve not just had 13-14 flops, there was again a time in middle where my 8-9 films flopped. I always say you can feel bad for a flop from Friday to Sunday, on Monday you have to pick yourself up and go do another film, and be very happy on the set. You can’t carry around your sad face everywhere. You have to go and enjoy yourself, your work. Good films are only made because you enjoy the film.”

Prithviraj, which also stars Sonu Sood and marks the Bollywood debut of Manushi Chillar, will be releasing in theatres on the 3rd of June, 2022.

