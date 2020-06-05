Akshay Kumar on Forbes Highest Paid Celebs List, No Direct OTT Release for Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has managed to find a place in the Forbes 100 list of world's highest paid celebrities. With an estimated pre-tax earnings of USD 48.5 million (roughly Rs 366 crore) during June 2019 to May 2020, Forbes puts Akshay at the 52nd spot in the list.

Read: Akshay Kumar Only Indian in Forbes 100 List of World's Highest Paid Celebrities with Earnings of Rs 366 Cr

With so many films going direct to OTT, bypassing traditional theatrical release, there was a buzz in sections of the media that Kangana Ranaut's much-anticipated film Thalaivi might also take the same route. However, the actress made it clear that Thalaivi is cut out for a big-screen release.

Read: Thalaivi Sold To Netflix & Amazon For Rs 55 Cr, But Can't Have Direct OTT Release: Kangana Ranaut

On Thursday, singer Nick Jonas tweeted in support of the #BlackLivesMatter movement on behalf of his wife Priyanka Chopra and himself. Soon after, Nick's post got the couple a horde of criticism on Twitter users called them 'fake' and 'hypocrites'. Netizens especially slammed Priyanka for promoting skin lightening creams.

Read: Nick Jonas Tweets About #BlackLivesMatter, Netizens Call Priyanka Chopra 'Part of the Problem'

Actress Sara Ali Khan is currently on the receiving end of severe backlash after she posted and subsequently deleted an Instagram post about the worldwide protests following the killing of George Floyd. In a now-deleted post, Sara shared a graphic which read "ALL LIVES MATTER" striking the word "BLACK" on the post. Her post drew massive online outrage and the actress was being termed as "tone-deaf" and "privileged" by netizens.

Read: 'Tone-deaf' Sara Ali Khan Blasted For Posting 'All Lives Matter' And Striking The Word 'Black'

This week there are two new releases on OTT platforms-- Choked- Paisa Bolta Hai and Chintu Ka Birthday. If you plan to watch these films, you can read our reviews here:

Choked Movie Review: Anurag Kashyap’s Demonetisation Story Has Gritty And Greedy Characters

Chintu Ka Birthday Movie Review: A Simple, Touching Tale Gracefully Led by Vinay Pathak

Follow @News18Movies for more



