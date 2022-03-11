Akshay Kumar on His Web Debut 'The End': 'Wasn't Satisfied With Screenplay But If All Goes Well...'

Exactly three years ago, Akshay Kumar announced his foray into OTT with Amazon Prime Video’s show The End. The announcement was made at a packed event held in Mumbai, where the actor was seen setting the stage on fire, quite literally. The edge-of-the-seat action-packed series will be a multi-format and is reportedly a survival thriller set in the future.

The series was first announced in 2019, but the production was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Last year, Vikram Malhotra, founder and CEO of Abundantia Entertainment, the co-producer of the series, had shared that the project was expected to go on floors by the end of this year or early 2022.

But News18.com has now learnt that the show is further delayed and is expected to go on floors only next year. Confirming the same, Akshay Kumar said, “We were going to start this year but we were not satisfied with the screenplay. Amazon was not satisfied, so we are still working on it and if everything goes well, we should start by next year’s beginning.”

Advertisement

The actor is currently promoting his upcoming film Bachchan Pandey which release next week. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is mounted as a true-blue Hindi masala film, where Kumar’s titular gangster is aided by action, romance, music, and an ensemble of other actors- Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Arshad Warsi.

Kumar plays a dreaded gangster with an eye of stone in the film. Kumar, who has previously played negative roles in films like Khiladi 420 and Ajnabee, said he loved playing the role of a villain in Bachchhan Pandey. “I have realised that the villain has a good role and there is a lot of substance to his character as opposed to the hero, who only wins in the last 10 minutes of the film. It was fun to play the role,"

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.