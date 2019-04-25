Take the pledge to vote

I Didn't Know Where to Look: Akshay Kumar on Modi's Light-hearted Jibe at Twinkle Khanna's Tweets

Now in an interview with a daily, actor Akshay Kumar has described his emotions during his candid chat with PM Modi.

News18.com

Updated:April 25, 2019, 8:49 AM IST
I Didn't Know Where to Look: Akshay Kumar on Modi's Light-hearted Jibe at Twinkle Khanna's Tweets
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in conversation with actor Akshay Kumar. (Twitter/BJP)
In a candid and "non-political" conversation with actor Akshay Kumar on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he often reads the kind of content people – including Twinkle Khanna – usually post about him on social media.

The actor, while talking to the PM about his daily routine, his love for mangoes and his sleep schedule in the sprawling lawns of his residence, also discussed Modi's presence on social media and showed him some of the memes based on him.

During this particular segment, Modi made a witty remark while revealing that he follows Twitter handle of Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna, too, referring to her critical tweets about him.

"I follow you (Akshay Kumar) and Twinkle Khanna ji on Twitter. From the way she targets me, I understand there must be peace in your family life," he said, much to the amusement of Kumar. "All her anger must have been spent on me, and so you must be feeling at peace,” he added.

Now in an interview with Hindustan Times, Kumar has described his emotions during his candid chat with Modi.

"I did not know where to look. I was stumped by his wit, and the very sporting manner in which he said it. I didn’t know what to reply. I could only laugh embarrassingly and I thought to myself – ‘ek taraf biwi, ek taraf desh ka Pradhan Mantri. Both have powerful portfolios in my life. It’s best to stay quiet'," said Kumar when asked about Modi's good-natured dig at Khanna's tweets.

Soon after the interview, Khanna, who goes by the handle mrsfunnybones on Twitter, also took to Twitter to respond to Modi's light-hearted jibe, posting, "I have a rather positive way of looking at this - Not only is the Prime Minister aware that I exist but he actually reads my work."





