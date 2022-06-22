Akshay Kumar On Raksha Bandhan And Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Clash: 'It's A Big Day'

Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Raksha Bandhan trailer was launched on Tuesday in New Delhi. The actor, who has grown up in Chandni Chowk, and had seen many a film in the theatre where the trailer was first shown to the audience, opened up about the film clashing with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer Laal Singh Chaddha on the 11th of August while addressing the media.

Answering a question asked by News18 about the box office clash of the two big films, Akshay Kumar said, “It’s a big day. Chutti hain, Raksha Bandhan ka waqt hai. Waise bhi aapko batau, COVID ki wajah se filmein release nahi huyi, bohot saari filmein abhi bhi padhi huyi hai, wait kar rahi hai ki kab theatre pe lagegi. Toh yeh ek natural thing hai ki ek hafte k andar do film aana. (It’s a holiday, its Raksha Bandhan around that time. Let me tell you, so many films have not released because of COVID. Many are still waiting for their turn to release in theatres. It’s natural that two films would release in the same week). So, I wouldn’t say we are clashing, we are trying to bring our films to the people. And I hope both the films have a good run.”

When he was asked about shifting Bachchhan Paandey before on Aamir’s request so that it could get a solo release on Christmas 2020, Akshay Kumar said that he doesn’t remember any such thing happening. However, back in 2020, Aamir had tweeted, “Sometimes all it takes is one conversation. Thank you to my friends @akshaykumar and Sajid Nadiadwala for their warm gesture of moving the release date of their film Bachchan Pandey at my request. I wish them the very best for their film. Looking forward to it.”

The actor also opened up about taking up different kinds of roles within a short period of time and said, “Whenever I take a film, I want to deconstruct. I break my image to a certain point. My criterion is always to try and challenge myself. Jab main industry me aaya thana, tab main sirf action filmein karta tha. Koi bhi action film banta tha, (directors, producers) kehte the isko ledo. Phir uss image to todne me mujhe itna waqt laga tha… (When I came to the industry, I would only do action films. Whenever an action film would be made, it would be given to me. Then it took me so much time to break that image) I couldn’t break it. But slowly I tried it, and thank God today I have no image. I do different kinds of films. Now, I keep on deconstructing myself.”

Akshay Kumar plays a big brother in this Aanand L. Rai film, who is trying to get his 4 sisters married. Set against the backdrop of Old Delhi, Akshay Kumar’s character is stuck between his responsibility towards his sisters, and his own love life.

